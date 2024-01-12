Gov’t Urgently Inspects Maritime Logistics in the Middle East

Photo : YONHAP News

The government has decided to pursue logistics support measures as tensions rise along major shipping routes in the Middle East after U.S. and British airstrikes on targets linked to the Houthi rebels in Yemen over attacks in the Red Sea and Iran’s seizure of a U.S. oil tanker.The Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy held an emergency export team meeting on Friday along with the Korea Trade-Investment Promotion Agency(KOTRA) and other trade associations to examine the impact of import and export logistics and discuss responses.The ministry said that there has been no disruption in the shipment of export goods or import of energy, such as oil.In preparation for a shortage of cargo ships, the ministry said it plans to temporarily deploy four additional ships.The ministry also announced that it would actively recommend routes to shippers and local logistics companies while also increasing cargo space on routes with insufficient capacity based on the results of surveys from small- and medium-sized companies.