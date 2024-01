Photo : KBS News

The government has begun an inspection of South Korean shipping vessels in the wake of airstrikes by the U.S. and Britain on Houthi rebels in Yemen over attacks on commercial ships in the Red Sea.The Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries held an emergency meeting chaired by minister Kang Do-hyung and inspected the safety management status of the country’s ships, with four in the vicinity – three docked in Saudi Arabian ports and one still at sea.In a direct phone call with the captain of the ship in operation, the minister called on the ship to contact the Cheonghae anti-piracy unit in case of emergency.The ship's captain said armed personnel are currently on board and on guard, and the ship is moving away from the dangerous areas of the Red Sea as quickly as possible.