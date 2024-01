Photo : Getty Images Bank

Amid the continuous rise in consumer prices, the price of one serving of kimchi stew rose to the eight-thousand won range for the first time.Among the prices of eight major restaurant dishes announced each month, the dish with the highest increase over the past year was jjajangmyeon, with the price of a bowl of the popular dish in Seoul exceeding seven thousand won for the first time in October last year.Prices of kimchi stew, pork belly and gimbap saw an on-month rise in prices in December 2023, compared to November 2023.The price of a single serving of kimchi stew increased by 77 won from seven-thousand-923 won in November last year to eight thousand won, the following month.The price of one serving or 200 grams of pork belly at a restaurant increased by 176 won to 19-thousand-429 won, while the price of gimbap increased by 31 won to three-thousand-323 won.