Politics

Top Office Calls MBC Irresponsible for Releasing False Report by Fabricating Captions

Written: 2024-01-12 16:52:58Updated: 2024-01-12 17:49:44

Photo : YONHAP News

The presidential office says a court’s order issued earlier in the day for public broadcaster Munhwa Broadcasting Corporation(MBC) will correct erroneous media reports and settle nonfactual political disputes. 

Senior presidential secretary for public relations Lee Do-woon revealed the stance on Friday after the Seoul Western District Court ordered MBC to issue a correction on a 2022 report on President Yoon Suk Yeol's remarks caught on a hot mic during his trip to the U.S.

Siding with the foreign ministry, the court ordered the broadcaster to start its first nightly news program with the title and text of the correction displayed on the screen as the anchor reads it aloud.

Lee said it was extremely irresponsible for a network claiming to be a public 
broadcaster to issue a false report that seriously affected national interests by fabricating captions without any scientific or objective verification. 

Lee said the top office believes the latest court decision will provide the opportunity to regain the public’s trust in the nation’s diplomacy and the government.
