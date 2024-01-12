Menu Content

Politics

Written: 2024-01-12 16:58:41Updated: 2024-01-12 17:23:48

Pres Yoon's Approval Rating Edges up Slightly to 33%

Photo : YONHAP News

A new survey released on Friday finds that President Yoon Suk Yeol’s approval rating this week edged up slightly within the margin of error compared to four weeks ago. 

According to Gallup Korea’s survey of one-thousand-two adults across the country from Tuesday to Thursday, 33 percent of respondents said the president was doing a good job, up two percentage points from the previous survey carried out between December 12 and 14. 

The pollster hadn’t released survey results for three weeks at year-end.

Fifty-nine percent of the surveyed disapproved of Yoon's handling of state affairs, down three percentage points from the last survey. 

The pollster said among those who had a positive assessment on Yoon’s performance, many mentioned welfare and real estate policies while those who had a negative evaluation of Yoon’s job cited the president’s execution of his veto right as the reason for giving such evaluation. 

As for public support of political parties, the ruling People Power Party garnered 36 percent and the main opposition Democratic Party claimed 34 percent, both identical to the last survey. 

The latest survey had a confidence level of 95 percent with a margin of error of plus or minus three-point-one percentage points.
