Ex-Pres. Moon Calls on DP to Win General Elections in United Manner

Photo : YONHAP News

The main opposition Democratic Party(DP) says former President Moon Jae-in called on the party to secure victory in the upcoming April general elections in a united manner.According to the party, Moon made the call when DP floor leader Hong Ihk-pyo paid him a courtesy visit at his residence in Pyeongsan village in Yangsan, South Gyeongsang Province on Friday.Hong asked Moon to play a role as an elder statesman at a time when the nation is facing difficult times to which the former president said politics must, once again, give hope to the people and the DP should be at the center of such efforts.Hong vowed to put in the very best efforts to ensure the party wins the general elections in solidarity based on respect for diversity within the party.In a meeting with reporters after making the visit, Hong said Moon had expressed hope that DP chair Lee Jae-myung will recover smoothly from a recent attack.Hong added that Moon expressed serious concerns over the defection of DP lawmakers who do not support Lee and had stressed the need for the party to unite ahead of the general elections.