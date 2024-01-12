Military Successfully Tests Modified Version of Korean Tactical Surface to Surface Missile-I

Photo : YONHAP News

The military was found to have successfully tested a modified version of the Korean Tactical Surface to Surface Missile(KTSSM)-I which can be loaded on multiple launch rocket systems(MLRS).According to multiple military sources on Friday, the test was conducted the previous day at the Agency for Defense Development’s Anheung testing site in Taean County, South Chungcheong Province.The military modified the KTSSM-I so that it could be loaded onto the homegrown Chunmoo MLRS, with exporting the missiles in mind.The military developed the KTSSM-I with the goal of destroying long-range artillery emplacements that North Korea installed in underground tunnels following the regime’s shelling of Yeonpyeong Island in 2010.The military had succeeded in developing the modified version, or the KTSSM-II, between 2014 and 2019 but had not made announcements about testing it before Thursday.The KTSSM-II is expected to become a key asset of the Kill Chain system aimed at preemptively striking the North’s missiles including nuclear ones.