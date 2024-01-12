Russia Blames Korean Tensions on US Policy Failures, Denies N. Korean Missile Claims

Photo : YONHAP News

Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova cited failures in U.S. policy as the cause for recent tensions on the Korean Peninsula.In a briefing Friday, Zakharova said escalating tensions on the Korean Peninsula demonstrate that the West's sanctions and militarized approach threaten the security of the Korean Peninsula and the nations of Northeast Asia.The spokesperson was stating her government's position on North Korean leader Kim Jong-un's recent threatening rhetoric, including his labeling of South Korea as the "main enemy" and his warning that the North would not "avoid war."She said Moscow has repeatedly warned that intensified military activities in the region by the United States and its allies were dangerous. She added that we're now seeing the result of those actions and that they would ignite even more tensions in the future.She also said the U.S. needs instability around the Korean Peninsula to put pressure on China.She also denied U.S. accusations that Russia attacked Ukraine with North Korean-made missiles, asserting they were fabrications to continue criticizing Russia despite the failure of the U.S. campaign for Ukraine.