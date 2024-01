Photo : YONHAP News

LG Electronics entered the North American electric vehicle (EV) charger market by launching full-scale operations at its new recharger factory in Texas.Bloomberg, Reuters and others reported Friday that LG's first EV charger production facility in the United States opened its doors in Fort Worth, Texas.The 55-hundred-square-meter facility can produce more than ten-thousand chargers a year.The factory is LG's EV charger production base for the North American market.It is also the company's first overseas charger production facility since the Korean electronics giant began full scale domestic production through its subsidiary HiEV Charger last year.LG said it selected Texas as its factory site due to logistical efficiency and idle facilities it can use. With its well-developed auto and finance industries, Texas has the logistics and transportation infrastructure best suited for the company.