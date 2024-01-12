Menu Content

North Korean Politician Who Helped Kim Jong-un's Rise to Power Dies

Written: 2024-01-13 14:47:57Updated: 2024-01-13 15:05:13

North Korean Politician Who Helped Kim Jong-un's Rise to Power Dies

Photo : YONHAP News

North Korean politician Kim Kyong-ok died Wednesday at the age of 93, North Korea's official media reported Saturday.

The former vice head of the Organizational Leadership Department of North Korea's ruling party reportedly played a key role in the succession of North  Korean leader Kim Jong-un.

According to North Korean media, Kim Jong-un sent a wreath to the dead politician's bier. The Rodong Sinmun, the official newspaper of North Korea's ruling party, ran a separate obituary written in the name of the party's Central Committee on page 3.

The late-Kim amassed much power during his career in the Organizational Leadership Department, a critical body that manages high-ranking appointments in all sectors of the party, military and government.

He became the department's vice chair in 2008 when then-North Korean leader Kim Jong-il left the chair position empty to take on the role himself.

In particular, Kim was promoted to a four-star general in September of 2010 alongside Kim Jong-un, despite coming from a non-military background.

Because of this, he is believed to have played an essential role in Kim Jong-un's succession. The Rodong Sinmun obituary suggested that he worked to stabilize Kim's regime as he inherited power from his father.

Kim Kyong-ok is believed to have remained a key figure in Kim Jong-un's government before retiring due to old age. He was last seen publicly at a celebration to commemorate the 74th anniversary of North Korea's founding in September 2022.
