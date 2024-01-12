Menu Content

Culture

Calls to Ban Dog Meat Reemerge in Indonesia as Korea Passes Similar Ban

Written: 2024-01-13 15:05:39Updated: 2024-01-13 15:41:58

Photo : YONHAP News

Calls to ban dog meat are reemerging in Indonesia, the Jakarta Post reported Saturday.

In Korea, lawmakers recently passed a bill to ban the country's production and consumption of dog meat.

According to the Jakarta Post, Indonesian police - reacting to a tip - seized a truck on its way to a slaughterhouse in Semarang in central Java. The truck contained about 200 dogs that were chained up and muzzled. Some of the dogs had suffocated to death.

Five people in the truck were arrested for violating animal cruelty and livestock laws. The police determined that the suspects intended to bring the dogs to an unlicensed slaughterhouse and distribute the meat nearby.

The Jakarta Post said with South Korea - another country that had long consumed dog meat - passing a dog meat ban, animal rights groups were calling for a similar ban in Indonesia.

Muslims, who make up 87 percent of Indonesia's population, shun dog meat as they consider dogs unclean, but many non-Muslims consider it a delicacy.

Karin Franken, national coordinator of Dog Meat Free Indonesia, said most Indonesians oppose eating dog meat, and she hoped the latest arrests would lead to a dog meat ban like Korea's.
