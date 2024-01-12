Biden Releases Statement Commemorating Korean American Day

Photo : YONHAP News

United States President Joe Biden has expressed his gratitude and recognition to the Korean American community on the occasion of Korean American Day.In a statement commemorating Korean American Day on Saturday, Biden said that the first Korean immigrants arrived in the United States 121 years ago, adding that the United States is now home to the largest population of Korean immigrants in the world.Biden said that the Korean immigrants’ strong commitment to family and community, strength and spirit have propelled America, the land of opportunity, toward a better future for all.Biden added that Korean Americans continue to enrich the United States as entrepreneurs, lawyers, public servants, service members, and so much more, and Americans will continue to honor these proud Americans for all they have done to strengthen the U.S. for many years to come.The U.S. president then stressed that the immense contributions of Korean Americans everywhere demonstrate that there is nothing that cannot be achieved in the United States when people work together.Korean American Day marks the arrival of the first Korean immigrants to the United States on January 13, 1903.