N. Korea Sends Delegation to Non-Aligned Movement Summit in Uganda

Photo : YONHAP News

North Korea has reportedly sent a government delegation to the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) summit in Uganda.According to the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on Sunday, a delegation headed by Vice Foreign Minister Kim Son-kyong departed Pyongyang on Saturday to attend the five-day summit set to kick off on Monday.The delegation is thought to have headed to Uganda via Beijing, China.The NAM is a forum of some 120 countries not aligned with any major power bloc and dedicated to representing the interests of developing countries.North Korea has been an active member since the days of its founding leader, Kim Il-sung, who sent delegations steadily before the outbreak of COVID-19.The KCNA said the North Korean delegation will also attend the third South Summit set for January 21 to 23 while in Uganda. The summit is the supreme decision-making body of the Group of 77 developing nations.North Korea's attendance at the series of summits is seen as a move to implement leader Kim Jong-un's new year instructions to strengthen relations with anti-United States forces.