S. Korea Hopes for Continued Peace, Stability across Taiwan Strait

Photo : YONHAP News

The government has expressed hope to see peace and stability maintained across the Taiwan Strait and the peaceful development of China-Taiwan relations after Taiwan elected a United States-friendly president.A Foreign Ministry official said on Sunday that there is no change in the Seoul government's basic position on Taiwan-related matters.The official said that the government has watched the election results and hopes to continue to enhance substantial cooperation with Taiwan in various fields.Regarding concerns about a possible rise in tensions around the Taiwan Strait after the election, the official stressed that peace and stability across the strait are essential for peace and stability on the Korean Peninsula and an essential element for regional peace and prosperity.Lai Ching-te, vice president of the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), garnered just over 40 percent of votes in the presidential election on Saturday, defeating his China-friendly rival Hou Yu-ih from the Kuomintang (KMT) party, who secured 33-point-49 percent.As the pro-American DPP continues to take power, the conflict between the United States and China over the Taiwan issue is likely to continue.The South Korean government has maintained unofficial relations with Taiwan under the basic stance of respecting the “one China” principle.