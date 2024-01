Photo : YONHAP News

The South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff(JCS) says North Korea fired a ballistic missile toward the East Sea Sunday.The military is analyzing the details of the projectile, including the range and speed.This marks the first ballistic missile launch this year and the first in 27 days since the previous provocation on December 18 last year.North Korea had launched an intercontinental ballistic missile into the East Sea on the morning of December 18, the second provocation in less than 12 hours after firing a short-range ballistic missile the previous night.