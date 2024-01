Photo : YONHAP News

A cold snap will hit the nation on Monday with cold weather advisories issued for parts of Gyeonggi and Gangwon Provinces.According to the Korea Meteorological Administration(KMA), morning lows plunged to around minus ten degrees Celsius on Monday in northern Gyeonggi Province as well as in inland and mountain areas of Gangwon Province. The mercury slipped to minus six-point-five degrees in Seoul on Monday morning, three to four degrees lower than temperatures on Sunday morning.Monday’s afternoon highs in the nation are also forecast to be much lower than those on Sunday, ranging from zero to ten degrees, including one degree in Seoul, with cold wind expected to pull down the temperatures further.The nation is expected to see clear skies on Monday, with a dry weather advisory in place for eastern coastal areas in northern Gangwon Province.Tuesday morning is likely to be colder, but the mercury is expected to rise from the afternoon.