Korean
English

Inter-Korea

N. Korea to Convene Rubber-Stamp Parliament Monday

Written: 2024-01-15 10:57:50Updated: 2024-01-15 11:09:21

Photo : YONHAP News

North Korea’s rubber-stamp parliament, the Supreme People's Assembly(SPA), will convene on Monday to discuss the state budget and other issues.

In December, the North said that the tenth session of the 14th Supreme People's Assembly will be convened in Pyongyang on January 15.

At the SPA sessions held at the beginning of the year, North Korea usually adopts the state budget for the new year to implement the decisions made at year-end plenary meetings of the Central Committee of the Workers' Party. 

Attention is focused on whether the North will revise the Constitution and related laws at the latest SPA meeting to reflect the new principles on unification and inter-Korean relations recently announced by leader Kim Jong-un.

At a year-end plenary meeting of the party, Kim defined inter-Korean relations as those of two hostile countries in a state of war, saying the North will never reunite with the South.

North Korea may reflect Kim’s new definition of relations in its Constitution as the SPA often ratifies the decisions made at the party's plenary session.
