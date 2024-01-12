SPO Panel to Decide on Indictment of Seoul Police Chief, Ex-Yongsan Fire Chief over Alleged Negligence in Itaewon Disaster

Photo : YONHAP News

The Supreme Prosecutors' Office on Monday will convene an investigation review committee to decide whether to indict head of the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency and former chief of Yongsan Fire Station for alleged negligence in the Itaewon crowd crush disaster in 2022.The committee's current affairs panel composed of 15 outside experts will look into indicting Seoul police chief Kim Kwang-ho and former Yongsan fire station chief Choi Seong-beom on charges of causing death and injury due to professional and gross negligence.The Seoul Western District Prosecutors' Office will brief the panel on the outcome of its investigation, after which representatives of the accused and the victims will state their positions on the indictment.Under SPO regulations, the prosecutor in charge is not obligated to follow the panel's recommendation.Kim is accused of causing a greater number of fatalities by failing to prepare safety management measures ahead of Halloween festivities in the Itaewon area on October 29, 2022. Choi is suspected of neglecting to command rescue efforts following the disaster.The prosecution, which received their cases from the police last year, has yet to decide on the indictment amid conflicting opinions within the state agency.