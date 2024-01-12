Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Economy

Exports Reach 2023's Highest Monthly Volume of $57.6 Bln Last Month

Written: 2024-01-15 13:47:28Updated: 2024-01-15 16:38:22

Exports Reach 2023's Highest Monthly Volume of $57.6 Bln Last Month

Photo : YONHAP News

The nation's exports for last December reached the highest monthly volume for that year, recovering to the monthly average from 2022.

According to the Korea Customs Service on Monday, outbound shipments in December jumped five percent year-on-year to 57-point-six billion U.S. dollars.

Shipments, which saw a nine-month streak of on-year decline through last September,  returned to a growing trend in October.

Exports of semiconductors and electronic appliances rose from the same period the previous year by 19-point-one and 20-point-two percent, respectively, while shipments of petroleum and steel products dropped three-point-nine and five-point-five percent, respectively.

Shipments to China fell three percent on-year to ten-point-nine billion dollars, while exports to the U.S. jumped 20-point-seven percent to eleven-point-three billion dollars.

Imports last month fell ten-point-eight percent on-year to 53-point-two billion dollars, with the trade balance staying in the black for the seventh consecutive month at four-point-five billion dollars.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >