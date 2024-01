Photo : YONHAP News

South Korean footballer Hwang Ui-jo, accused of illegally filming sexual encounters, has been booked by police for disclosing personal information about the victim in a public statement.An official at the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency said on Monday that Hwang and a lawyer had been booked on charges of inflicting secondary harm and that a first round of questioning had taken place.Last November, in a statement claiming that the filming was consensual, Hwang's legal counsel released information regarding the victim's occupation and marital status.The police official said an additional questioning for Hwang's alleged illegal filming was conducted behind closed doors last Friday, with investigators considering a follow-up session.Hwang reportedly reiterated his earlier position that the victim was aware of the filming.