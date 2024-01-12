S. Korea Anticipates Peace, Stability Across Taiwan Strait following Pro-US President Election Win

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: The South Korean government said it anticipates peace and stability will be maintained across the Taiwan Strait, in response to Taiwan's election of a pro-American president on the weekend. Expressing hopes of further expanding practical cooperation with Taiwan, Seoul stressed that peace and stability in the region are essential for peace and stability on the Korean Peninsula.Choi You Sun reports.Report: South Korea has expressed hope to see peace and stability maintained across the Taiwan Strait and the peaceful development of China-Taiwan relations after Taiwan elected a United States-friendly president.An official from Seoul's foreign ministry also said on Sunday that there is no change in the government's basic position on Taiwan-related matters.The official said Seoul has watched the election results and hopes to continue to enhance substantial cooperation with Taiwan across various fields.As for concerns about a possible rise in tensions around the Taiwan Strait after the election, the official stressed that peace and stability across the strait are essential for peace and stability on the Korean Peninsula and a crucial element for regional peace and prosperity.Lai Ching-te, vice president of the ruling Democratic Progressive Party(DPP), garnered just over 40 percent of votes in the presidential election on Saturday, defeating his China-friendly rival Hou Yu-ih from the Kuomintang(KMT) party, who secured 33-point-49 percent.As the pro-American DPP continues to gain power, the conflict between the U.S. and China over the Taiwan issue will likely continue.The South Korean government has maintained unofficial relations with Taiwan under the basic stance of respecting the "One China" principle.With the Yoon Suk Yeol administration more clearly voicing opposition to Beijing's attempt to forcibly change the status quo around the strait, however, the Taiwan issue has at times emerged as a sore point in Seoul-Beijing relations.Choi You Sun, KBS World Radio News.