Photo : YONHAP News

A multinational joint humanitarian drill, dubbed Cobra Gold, led by the United States and Thailand will be held in the Southeast Asian country starting next month, with South Korea’s Navy and Marine Corps participating in the exercise.The Navy’s four-thousand-900 ton Ilchulbong landing ship, with some 420 personnel on board departed for Thailand to join the exercise slated to take place in 11 regions in Thailand from February 27 to March 10.The annual Cobra Gold first began in 1982, and is considered one of the oldest multinational military exercises in the world and the largest joint exercise in Southeast Asia.It focuses on training multinational forces for a range of procedures to stabilize a region involved in a virtual armed conflict, with South Korea taking part in the drills for the first time in 2010, after attending it as an observer from 2002 to 2009.