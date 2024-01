Photo : YONHAP News

Korea's cold snap is expected to continue throughout the day on Monday and will continue until tomorrow morning.On Tuesday, the morning temperatures will be similar to or slightly lower than today with Seoul’s morning low reaching minus seven degrees Celsius, while other parts of the country will see temperatures ranging from minus 13 to zero degrees.Tuesday’s daytime temperatures will be four degrees in Seoul and two to ten degrees nationwide, which is two to three degrees higher than today.On Monday it will be mostly clear across the country, while dry weather conditions will continue on the east coast of Gangwon Province, where a dry weather advisory has been issued.Tuesday will be mostly clear throughout the nation, but the weather will gradually become cloudy from the afternoon.