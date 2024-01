Photo : YONHAP News

The specific timing of Everland's popular giant panda, Fu Bao's return to China will be announced this month.According to a diplomatic source in China on Monday, Everland and the China Wildlife Conservation Association are discussing the timing and procedure for Fu Bao’s return, adding that it should be scheduled to take place before July 20, when the giant panda turns four.Fu Bao was born on July 20, 2020, to Le Bao and Ai Bao, giant pandas sent to South Korea by Chinese President Xi Jinping in March 2016, as a symbol of bilateral relations.Giant pandas sent on loan by China to other countries, are returned before they turn four years old in accordance with the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora.Everland has been discussing Fu Bao’s return since last July, when the giant panda celebrated her third birthday.