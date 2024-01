Photo : YONHAP News

Netflix drama ‘Beef’ starring Korean-American actor Steven Yeun swept the Critic’s Choice Awards on Sunday.‘Beef’ won Best Picture, Best Actor in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television, Best Actress and Best Supporting Actress at the U.S. awards ceremony held in Los Angeles.For Yeun, it marks a back-to-back win as the Best Actor in a Limited Series, as he won the same award at the Golden Globes earlier this month.Yeun, along with his co-star Ali Wong look to make it three straight wins on Monday local time, as ‘Beef’ is nominated in 11 categories at the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards.The drama was written and directed by Lee Sung-jin and ranked in the top ten most watched shows on Netflix for five consecutive weeks immediately after its release in April last year.