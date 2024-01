Photo : YONHAP News

A new survey finds that South Koreans' trust in business is the lowest among major countries.Global public relations firm Edelman released the results of its "Trust Barometer" for 2024, which surveyed over 32-thousand respondents in 28 countries between November 3 and 22 of last year.The survey found that businesses remained the most trusted institution globally with 63 percent of respondents viewing them positively, while 59 percent said they trusted NGOs, 51 percent governments and 50 percent the media.A reading above 60 means “trust,” between 50 and 59 “neutral” and between one and 49 “distrust.”In South Korea, however, trust in businesses came in at 45 percent. The figure climbed seven points from the previous year but nonetheless placed South Korea at the very bottom on the list of trust in business.The survey also found that South Korea ranked 25th in terms of trust in media, 24th in trust toward NGOs and 20th in trust in government.