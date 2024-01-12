KCNA: N. Korea's Top Diplomat Arrives in Moscow

Photo : YONHAP News

North Korean foreign minister Choe Son-hui has arrived in Russia for an official visit.According to the North’s state-run Korean Central News Agency(KCNA) on Monday, Choe arrived in Moscow on Sunday, leading a delegation of government officials.Her visit comes at the invitation of Russian foreign minister Sergey Lavrov who visited Pyongyang last October.During her three-day stay, Choe is set to discuss with Lavrov ways to boost bilateral cooperation.The Kremlin released a statement late Monday citing Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov calling the North, "our partner,'' and that Moscow plans to advance relations with Pyongyang in all areas.Attention is being drawn to whether a visit from Russian President Vladimir Putin to the North will be discussed as Putin accepted an invitation from North Korean leader Kim Jong-un during their summit in Russia in September last year.Also attracting attention is whether the foreign ministers will touch on the issue of arms deals between their countries. Though Pyongyang and Moscow have denied trading weapons, the U.S. and other western countries believe the North has continuously supplied Russia with weapons.Meanwhile, Russia is believed to have notified South Korea in advance of Choe’s planned visit.