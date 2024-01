Photo : YONHAP News

The interim chief of the ruling People Power Party(PPP) has reiterated that the party will not yield candidates for districts where re-elections or by-elections will be held due to the fault of the ruling camp.Han Dong-hoon made the remark on Monday during a meeting of the party’s emergency leadership committee.The ruling party had earlier decided not to nominate a candidate for one of the two electoral districts where by-elections will be held for posts in the Daegu Metropolitan Jung District Council as the seat had become vacant due to the ruling party.Han apparently made the remark as the party suffered a crushing defeat in last year’s by-election for chief of Seoul's Gangseo District after nominating a candidate for the race in what some described as “unreasonable” manner.The race was considered a test of voter sentiment ahead of the upcoming parliamentary elections.