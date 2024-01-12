Kim Jong-un Calls for Constitutional Amendment to Define S. Korea as 'Most Hostile State'

Photo : YONHAP News

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has called for a constitutional amendment to define South Korea as "the most hostile state".The North’s official Korean Central News Agency(KCNA) said Kim made the call on Monday in a speech at a session of the Supreme People’s Assembly in Pyongyang.Kim reportedly said that it is important to state in the Constitution that in the event of war on the Korean Peninsula, North Korea will completely occupy, suppress and reclaim South Korea, intending to claim it as the territory of North Korea.Kim said that as the North has now decided not to consider the South as a counterpart for reconciliation and unification and has defined it as the most hostile country toward the North, it needs to take legal measures to reflect these changes.Kim also called for constitutional revision to prohibit the use of expressions describing the two Koreans as the same people, and to remove certain terms such as “self-reliant, peaceful unification” from the Constitution.Kim called for the assembly to rewrite the country’s Constitution in its next meeting to address those issues.