N. Korea Abolishes Agencies Managing Inter-Korean Relations at SPA Meeting

North Korea reportedly decided to abolish key agencies in charge of inter-Korean relations at a key parliamentary meeting.According to the North’s official Korean Central News Agency(KCNA) on Tuesday, the Supreme People’s Assembly, the North’s rubber-stamp parliament, made the decision in a session on Monday in Pyongyang.The abolished bodies are the Committee for the Peaceful Reunification of the Country, the National Economic Cooperation Bureau and the Kumgangsan International Tourism Administration.The SPA said that it has decided to scrap the bodies for inter-Korean talks, negotiations and cooperation, adding the Cabinet and those agencies will produce measures to implement the decision.The parliament said that it is a serious mistake to consider South Korea as a counterpart for reconciliation and unification.In a speech at the SPA meeting, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un said that the North cannot seek unification with South Korea, which is becoming more wicked and arrogant by the day.The SPA also reviewed last year’s budget settlement and discussed the state budget for this year.