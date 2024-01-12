Kremlin: Russia to Build Ties with N. Korea in All Areas

Photo : YONHAP News

The Kremlin said on Monday that Russia will develop ties with North Korea in all areas as their foreign ministers are set to meet in Moscow this week.Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said on Monday that North Korea is Russia’s closest neighbor and partner, with whom Moscow intends to further develop partnerships in all areas, adding that dialogue at all levels will continue.North Korean foreign minister Choe Son-hui arrived on Sunday on a rare visit to Moscow for talks with her Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov.The North Korean delegation led by Choe will remain in Russia until Wednesday. Choe is visiting Moscow at the invitation of the Russian foreign minister, Peskov, who said that he has not ruled out a possible meeting between Choe and Russian President Vladimir Putin during the three-day official trip.Peskov said that the visit is to further discuss agreements reached by North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and Putin in their summit at a space launch facility in the Russian far east in September last year.Peskov also said Russia hoped a Putin visit to North Korea, at Kim's invitation, would take place in the foreseeable future, and the specific date would be decided through diplomatic channels.