The government has decided to waive expressway tolls during the Lunar New Year holiday and increase services of international flights by ten percent compared to late last year.The Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport announced the measures during a meeting of economy ministers on Tuesday morning.State-run expressways will be toll-free during the national holiday from February 9 to 12 and discounts of up to 30 percent will be offered for train tickets on less-crowded routes during the period.The government will also increase international flights to China and Southeast Asia by about ten percent next month to 46-hundred per week, compared to 42-hundred in December last year.In addition, the ministry plans to mobilize some six-thousand temporary workers to cope with the expected surge in parcel deliveries around the holiday.