Photo : YONHAP News

2023 was the hottest year on record for South Korea and for the Earth, with the global average temperature hitting 14-point-98 degrees Celsius.According to the Korea Meteorological Administration on Tuesday, the country's average temperature last year marked 13-point-seven degrees Celsius, the highest since a standard was established in 1973 with the expansion of the weather observation network.Last year's average temperature was one-point-two degrees higher than the figures from 1991 to 2020 and also zero-point-three degrees higher than the previous record of 13-point-four degrees in 2016.Lasts year’s average sea temperature marked 17-point-five degrees, the second highest in the recent ten years, and zero-point-four degrees higher than the average for the past ten years.With the record high temperatures, the nation saw a lot of rain last year with the annual precipitation reaching one-thouand-746 millimeters, the third highest.