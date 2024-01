Photo : YONHAP News

The National Assembly has adopted a confirmation hearing report for National Intelligence Service(NIS) director nominee Cho Tae-yong.The parliamentary intelligence committee adopted Cho's report under partisan consensus on Tuesday, including both opinions promoting and disputing his eligibility for the position stated in the report.The main opposition Democratic Party(DP) found the nominee to be unqualified, citing the foreign ministry's failure to take disciplinary action against him after a drunk driving incident, and Cho taking lease earnings from the local affiliate of American multinational oil and gas company ExxonMobil.Ruling People Power Party(PPP) Rep. Yoo Sang-bum, the party's most senior member on the committee, said his party considered the nominee to be sufficiently qualified based on his view of the state and work capability.