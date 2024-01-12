Trump Secures Overwhelming Victory in Iowa Republican Caucuses

Photo : YONHAP News

Former U.S. President Donald Trump secured an overwhelming victory in the first 2024 Republican presidential contest in Iowa on Monday.According to U.S. media, Trump is projected to have won over 50 percent of votes cast by Iowa's Republicans at more than one-thousand-600 locations across the state, with the margin of victory for an Iowa caucus likely to be far greater than the 12-point-eight percentage point record set by Bob Dole in 1988.Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and former United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley were in a battle for second place, each garnering about 20 percent of votes with more than 60 percent of expected ballots tallied.Following projections for his victory, Trump told Fox News Digital that he feels "invigorated" and "greatly honored" and that he feels "strong" for the country.Trump, who served as the president between 2017 and 2021, has been leading the polls with over 50 percent in support ratings, despite facing four criminal indictments. The latest result in Iowa is set to further solidify his position as the frontrunner for the Republican nomination.Trump is seeking to secure an early third consecutive nomination in March for a rematch against Democratic President Joe Biden in November.