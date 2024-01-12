Menu Content

Ex-Party Leaders Slightly Differ on Methods of Cooperation ahead of April's Elections

Written: 2024-01-16 15:08:46Updated: 2024-01-16 17:02:19

Photo : YONHAP News

Former leader of the ruling People Power Party(PPP) Lee Jun-seok and former main opposition Democratic Party(DP) leader Lee Nak-yon, who could possibly form an alliance between their respective new parties ahead of April's general elections, differed slightly on methods of cooperation.

Speaking on a YouTube channel affiliated with The Dong-A Ilbo on Tuesday, both officials shared the view that political harm caused by the two major parties must be put to an end.

While the ex-DP chief said he would consider joining forces with the former PPP leader's party, as well as other forms of cooperation, he added that the decision would depend on what the public demands.

Both men criticized PPP interim leader Han Dong-hoon for choosing to support President Yoon Suk Yeol's policy direction, and for lacking substance.

They were also on the same page regarding Yoon's vetoing of a bill on a special counsel investigation into First Lady Kim Keon-hee's alleged stock manipulation.
