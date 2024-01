Photo : YONHAP News

The People Power Party's (PPP) emergency leadership committee chairman Han Dong-hoon on Tuesday proposed reducing the number of parliamentary seats as his party's fourth political reform plan.The chairman said after the PPP comes out victorious in the upcoming April general elections, the ruling party will propose and pass a revision to the law to reduce the number of National Assembly members from 300 to 250.Han said he will first call on the main opposition Democratic Party(DP) to pass the revision immediately, so that the number of seats available at the next general elections will be 250.The reduction in the number of seats at the National Assembly can only be achieved by drastically reducing proportional representation or consolidating constituencies.The interim leader criticized proportional representation for not fulfilling its role.