Gov't Announces Measures to Stabilize Prices ahead of Lunar New Year Holiday

Photo : KBS News

The government will push to stabilize prices ahead of next month's Lunar New Year holiday by supplying in the largest-ever volume of 16 key seasonal products in high demand.According to the pre-holiday livelihood stability measures announced on Tuesday, the government will supply over 120-thousand tons of apples and pears, the average amount supplied during the Lunar New Year holiday.Government discounts offered through discount chains will be raised ten percentage points to a maximum 30 percent, while up to 20 percent in discounts will be offered for 100-thousand fruit gift baskets available through the Nonghyup cooperative federation.Supplies of napa cabbage, radish, chicken, and eggs will also expand, while discounts on fisheries products will increase from 20 to 30 percent.At traditional markets, people can get a 30-percent return in the form of gift certificates upon submitting receipts from purchases to a market refund center from February 3 through 8.