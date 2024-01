Photo : KBS News

The main opposition Democratic Party(DP) independently convened a plenary meeting of the National Assembly Public Administration and Security Committee on Tuesday to discuss the recent attack against DP leader Lee Jae-myung.With the exception of ruling People Power Party(PPP) member Kim Yong-pan, the PPP and the police did not attend the meeting.However, the PPP argued that the DP did not discuss the meeting beforehand and opened the meeting unilaterally.The meeting was adjourned after 30 minutes as the police commissioner and Busan Metropolitan Police Agency chief also did not attend the meeting.DP lawmaker Kang Byung-won slammed the police for concluding the case less than ten days after the incident without clarifying the motive for the crime, calling it a "sloppy investigation".