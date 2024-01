Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol on Tuesday approved the appointment of National Intelligence Service Director Cho Tae-yong.President Yoon approved the appointment after the National Assembly Intelligence Committee adopted the progress report on Cho's personnel hearing via a partisan consensus earlier the same day.During the confirmation hearing last week, the main opposition Democratic Party(DP) argued Cho was unqualified, citing the foreign ministry's failure to take disciplinary action against him after a drunk driving incident, and Cho's acceptance of lease earnings from the local affiliate of American multinational oil and gas company ExxonMobil.President Yoon is scheduled to present a letter of appointment to Director Cho at the Yongsan Presidential Office this afternoon.