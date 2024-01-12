Anti-Corruption and Civil Rights Commission Begins Investigation into DP Leader's Airlift

Photo : YONHAP News

The Anti-Corruption and Civil Rights Commission said they have received a number of reports starting on January 2, asking the commission to see if there was any preferential treatment given to Democratic Party leader Lee Jae-myung, as he was airlifted from Pusan National University Hospital to Seoul National University Hospital after being attacked at the southeastern port city of Busan.Deputy chairman of the commission Jeong Seung-yoon announced at the Seoul government complex on Tuesday, that they have received several requests for an investigation into whether or not the DP leader received unfair favors and preferential treatment.The commission plans to investigate related organizations, including Pusan National University Hospital, the National Fire Agency and Seoul National University Hospital.Jeong said considering the high level of public interest in the incident and the public's right to know, they are announcing that they have received the requests and begun the investigation.