DP Chief to Return to Party Duties on Wed.

Photo : YONHAP News

Main opposition Democratic Party(DP) chair Lee Jae-myung will return to handling party affairs on Wednesday, 15 days after he was attacked.DP spokesperson Park Sung-joon told reporters at the National Assembly on Tuesday that Lee will return to his duties by chairing a meeting of the party’s Supreme Council on Wednesday.Park said the party chief will exert all-out efforts toward preparing for the general elections and resuscitating people’s livelihood.On Lee’s health, Park said the party chief has recovered significantly.Lee was stabbed in the neck on January 2 by a man in his 60s while inspecting the site of delayed construction for a new airport on Gadeok Island in Busan.He was discharged from hospital last Wednesday, eight days after the attack, and had been receiving treatment at home.Upon returning to his duties, Lee is likely to focus on addressing pending tasks faced by the party, including the defection of DP lawmakers who do not support him.