The unification ministry says it will sternly and strongly address North Korea’s latest move to again raise its level of threats against South Korea.The ministry issued a statement on Tuesday regarding Monday’s session of the North’s Supreme People’s Assembly held in Pyongyang where North Korean leader Kim Jong-un called for a constitutional amendment to define South Korea as "the most hostile state".The ministry said the regime is glossing over the condition of inter-Korean relations as a state in which the party at fault is placing the blame on the innocent party.The ministry said the North must realize that it cannot gain security and economic stability or maintain its regime with nuclear weapons and missiles.The ministry said Kim’s speech showed that the North’s approach toward the South has not changed as Pyongyang fundamentally seeks to unify the two Koreas under the communist North Korea by using military force.