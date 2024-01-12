2 Children Who Died in Explosion After April 3 Jeju Uprising Recognized as Victims

Photo : YONHAP News

Two children who died in an explosion nearly two years after the April 3 Jeju Uprising have been officially recognized as victims of the resurgence.According to the Jeju Special Self-Governing Province on Tuesday, a committee on shedding light on the uprising and restoring the dignity of victims decided last Thursday to recognize 54 additional people, including the two children, as victims of the uprising.Thirteen-year-old Kim Dong-man and ten-year-old Kim Chang-soo died in May 1956 after an explosive went off at a farm in Seogwipo city.The committee and the interior and safety ministry assessed that it cannot be ruled out that the two children were victims of the uprising based on testimonies by villagers who said a military unit was stationed at an area near the spot where the explosion took place and that many grenades were used during battles held in the area.The Jeju government expects the latest decision, which widely recognized the scope and definition of uprising victims, will be used as reference in the future for similar cases.The committee also decided to recognize three-thousand-186 more people as bereaved families of uprising victims.The Jeju Uprising broke out in 1948 amid deepening ideological divides on the Korean Peninsula before the Korean War. It is estimated to have claimed as many as 30-thousand lives.