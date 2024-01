Photo : YONHAP News

Russian President Vladimir Putin is scheduled to meet with visiting North Korean foreign minister Choe Son-hui on Tuesday evening.Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said Choe and her Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov are set to personally brief Putin on the results of their meeting and on progress made on agreements that were reached during last year’s North Korea-Russia summit.Choe and Lavrov held talks earlier in the day at Russia’ foreign ministry on ways to boost bilateral cooperation and the situation in the Korean Peninsula.Some observers have speculated that during Tuesday’s meeting, coordination may be made on Putin’s visit to the North.Peskov had said in a briefing held on Monday that Putin is hoping to visit the North soon, adding details for the visit will be decided via diplomatic channels.Choe arrived in Moscow at the invitation of Lavrov last Sunday for a three-day visit.