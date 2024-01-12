Putin Meets N. Korean Foreign Minister

Photo : YONHAP News

Russian President Vladimir Putin met North Korea's top diplomat in Moscow on Tuesday.Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said that Putin hosted North Korean foreign minister Choe Son-hui at the Kremlin.Pavel Zarubin, a journalist with the state-owned Russian television channel Russia 1, released a video of Putin shaking hands with Choe on a Telegram channel but did not provide any details of the dialogue between the two.Posting a photo of Putin speaking to Choe with a bright smile, Zarubin wrote that while there was no sound, facial expressions communicate a lot.Choe and Russian foreign minister Sergey Lavrov reported to Putin the results of their talks held earlier that day.Choe and Lavrov discussed efforts to implement the agreements reached by their leaders at a summit held in September last year, as well as issues on the Korean Peninsula.The two sides are also thought to have discussed a possible visit by Putin to North Korea as Choe said at the beginning of the talks that North Korean leader Kim Jong-un had extended an invitation to Putin.