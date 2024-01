Photo : YONHAP News

Top nuclear envoys from South Korea, the United States and Japan will hold talks in Seoul on Thursday amid continued provocations from North Korea.Foreign ministry spokesperson Lim Soo-suk said in a press briefing on Tuesday that Seoul’s Special Representative for Korean Peninsula Peace and Security Affairs Kim Gunn will meet with his Japanese counterpart Hiroyuki Namazu and U.S. Senior Official for North Korea Jung Pak.Kim will also hold separate bilateral talks with Namazu on Wednesday and Pak on Thursday.Lim said that the three sides will share their assessments on the North’s recent provocation and escalatory actions, military cooperation with Russia, and the situation on the Korean Peninsula, as well as discuss response measures.The trilateral meeting comes amid speculations that Pyongyang and Moscow are expected to further enhance their military cooperation following North Korean foreign minister Choe Son-hui’s visit to Russia.