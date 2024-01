Photo : YONHAP News

Main opposition Democratic Party(DP) Chairman Lee Jae-myung will return to work on Wednesday, 15 days after he was stabbed in the neck by an assailant during a visit to Busan.DP spokesperson Park Sung-joon told reporters on Tuesday that Lee will restart his official duties as the DP chair on Wednesday by presiding over the party’s Supreme Council meeting.Park said that after the meeting, Lee will chair an event to welcome the party's newcomers and kick off efforts to prepare for the general elections and to improve people's livelihoods.Lee was stabbed in the neck by a man in his 60s while on a visit to the southeastern port city of Busan on January 2. Lee was transported to Pusan National University Hospital about 20 minutes after the stabbing took place, and was later taken by helicopter to Seoul National University Hospital in Seoul.Lee was discharged from hospital last Wednesday and has received treatment at home.