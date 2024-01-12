Top Diplomats of N. Korea, Russia Hold Talks

Photo : YONHAP News

The top diplomats of North Korea and Russia have expressed interest in developing cooperation between the two nations and discussed security issues on the Korean Peninsula.North Korean foreign minister Choe Son-hui, who is visiting Russia on a three-day trip, held talks with her Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov at the reception house of the Russian foreign ministry in Moscow on Tuesday.In opening remarks for the talks, Lavrov said that the two sides will discuss ways to expand bilateral cooperation, as well as broach global issues such as the situation on the Korean Peninsula and Northeast Asia.Regarding the situation on the peninsula, Lavrov criticized the policies of the United States and its satellite countries, determining that they are not constructive and adding that Russia will continue to demand that they abandon any measures that increase tensions.The Russian minister also expressed gratitude for North Korea’s support for Russia’s military operations in Ukraine.Lavrov said that through the talks, the two sides will review and work to implement agreements reached by the leaders of the two nations at a summit in September last year.Choe also pledged to make every effort to implement the agreements, expressing hope that the talks will serve as an important opportunity to boost cooperation between the two nations and bring substantial benefits to the people of both countries.Regarding speculations that the talks will include discussions of a visit to North Korea by Russian President Vladimir Putin, Choe said that at the summit last year, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un invited President Putin to visit North Korea at a convenient time.