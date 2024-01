Photo : YONHAP News

Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu reportedly said that the war against the Palestinian militant group Hamas is expected to continue into 2025.According to a local media outlet, Netanyahu made remarks on Tuesday at the Israel Defense Forces' southern command headquarters in Beersheba in a meeting with local council chiefs from communities near Gaza.The Israeli prime minister offered the assessment in a discussion on providing financial assistance to Israeli citizens who are prepared to return to evacuated communities four to seven kilometers from the Gaza border.The local council chiefs reportedly told Netanyahu that most of their residents do not wish to return at this point, because of ongoing rocket fire from Gaza and other security concerns, calling to postpone the process of returning.Netanyahu is said to have accepted their request and instructed the relevant officials to implement necessary measures.